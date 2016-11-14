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Drupal User Guide

This guide was written mainly for people with minimal knowledge of the Drupal content management system. The topics will help them become skilled at installing, administering, site building, and/or maintaining the content of a Drupal-based website. The guide is also aimed at people who already have some experience with a current or past version of Drupal, and want to expand the range of their skills and knowledge or update them to the current version. The guide is kept up-to-date with the current major version of the core software. Currently Drupal 11.

Preface

Overview of introductory topics that help to leverage this guide in an efficient manner.

Chapter 1. Understanding Drupal

Overview of Drupal concepts such as modules, themes, distributions, and types of data.

Chapter 2. Planning Your Site

Overview of site planning concepts and details of common site layout tasks. Content entity and structure concepts are covered.

Chapter 3. Installation

Overview of server requirements and details of common installation tasks.

Chapter 4. Basic Site Configuration

Overview of basic site configuration concepts. Tasks on module installation, user account settings, and themes are covered.

Chapter 5. Basic Page Management

Overview of page management concepts. Tasks on content items, in-place editing, and menus are covered.

Chapter 6. Setting Up Content Structure

Overview of content structure concepts. Tasks on content types, taxonomies, and reference fields are covered.

Chapter 7. Managing User Accounts

Overview of user account concepts and details of common user account tasks.

Chapter 8. Blocks

Overview of block concepts and details of common block tasks.

Chapter 9. Creating Listings with Views

Overview of view concepts and details of common view tasks.

Chapter 10. Making Your Site Multilingual

Details of tasks needed to make a site multilingual.

Chapter 11. Extending and Customizing Your Site

Overview of site customization and development. Tasks on downloading modules and themes are covered.

Chapter 12. Preventing and Fixing Problems

Overview of cache, data backup, and log concepts. Task on clearing the cache is covered.

Chapter 13. Security and Maintenance

Overview of security and maintenance concepts. Tasks on updating the core software, modules, and themes are covered.

Chapter 14. Final Thoughts

Overview of the Drupal community and how to connect with other users.

Glossary

Index

Appendix A. Appendix

Overview of contributors to this guide.

Related Content

User Guide

This project houses the source files for the Drupal User Guide. It is not a module.

This page is generated from AsciiDoc source from the User Guide. To propose a change, edit the source and attach the file to a new issue in the User Guide project. PDF and e-book formats are available on the User Guide project page.