Magazine Lite, for Drupal 8

Magazine Lite is a free mobile-first, Bootstrap 3 based theme for Drupal 8, based on our popular Premium Magazine+ theme distribution, which helps you create stylish news and magazine Drupal 8 sites.

Magazine Lite is supported by More than (just) Themes, as part of our ongoing effort to make top quality themes available for Drupal 8.

Live Demo of Magazine Lite Magazine+ Premium Version

Features of Magazine Lite

  • Based on Bootstrap 3 framework - http://getbootstrap.com/
  • Mobile-first layout
  • HTML5 and CSS3
  • 1, 2 and 3-columns layout support
  • Superfish menus
  • 34 Regions

How to reproduce our demo

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At More than (just) Themes we will continue to maintain, improve and enrich our free themes with new features as they occur by discussions in the community. Members of our team will be always participating actively and help out in support requests to the maximum extent possible. Nevertheless, sometimes there might be needs related to a theme that go beyond the typical support and knowledge sharing and require either premium support or even implementation-on-request. In all such cases, do not hesitate to get in touch with us :)

Supporting organizations: 
More than Themes

Project information

Releases

8.x-1.4 Stable release covered by the Drupal Security Team released 23 September 2024
Works with Drupal: ^8 || ^9 || ^10
Install:

Development version: 8.x-1.x-dev updated 23 Sep 2024 at 15:28 UTC

Using Composer to manage Drupal site dependencies