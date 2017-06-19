Magazine Lite is a free mobile-first, Bootstrap 3 based theme for Drupal 8, based on our popular Premium Magazine+ theme distribution, which helps you create stylish news and magazine Drupal 8 sites.
Magazine Lite is supported by More than (just) Themes, as part of our ongoing effort to make top quality themes available for Drupal 8.
Live Demo of Magazine Lite Magazine+ Premium Version
Features of Magazine Lite
- Based on Bootstrap 3 framework - http://getbootstrap.com/
- Mobile-first layout
- HTML5 and CSS3
- 1, 2 and 3-columns layout support
- Superfish menus
- 34 Regions
Like this? Check our other free themes too
Our latest free themes:
- Business+ Lite
- Top+ Lite
- Restaurant Lite
- Showcase Lite
- News+ Lite for Drupal 8
- Bootstrap Business for Drupal 7 and Drupal 8
- Scholarly Lite
- Startup Growth Lite
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Reach out to us
At More than (just) Themes we will continue to maintain, improve and enrich our free themes with new features as they occur by discussions in the community. Members of our team will be always participating actively and help out in support requests to the maximum extent possible. Nevertheless, sometimes there might be needs related to a theme that go beyond the typical support and knowledge sharing and require either premium support or even implementation-on-request. In all such cases, do not hesitate to get in touch with us :)
Project information
- 322 sites report using this theme
- Created by skounis on , updated
- Stable releases for this project are covered by the security advisory policy.
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Releases
Development version: 8.x-1.x-dev updated 23 Sep 2024 at 15:28 UTC