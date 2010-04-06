Danland is clean, simple, elegant, and beautiful theme for Drupal 6.x, Drupal 7.x, and Drupal 8.x. This theme includes an image slideshow or photo slideshow feature on standard installation, Danland also include one subtheme without slideshow feature.
Danland demo site (all jQuery plugins disabled).
Danland is very suitable for all types of websites; from corporate site to blog site, and it works perfectly in every browser; tested in IE6/7/8, Opera, Safari, Chrome and Firefox.
Features of Danland 6.x and 7.x:
- 1, 2 or 3 column layout
- Tableless design for SEO
- More than 17 collapsible block regions
- Superfish drop-down menu (2, 3 or more nested levels) and the shadow is enabled by default
- Built-in image slideshow (the frontpage wide image banner)
- Built-in IE transparent PNG fix
- Custom front page
- Wide image banner 950x355px. You can replace with your own photo for custom look
- XHTML 1.0 and CSS 2.1 validated
- User picture in profile, comments and post
- Primary links and secondary links
- Supports custom logo and favicon
- Support features like site name, slogan, mission.
- Custom login and logout
- Heading H1 optimization for SEO
- Support for local.css
- CiviCRM friendly
- Complete online documentation
1 sub-theme included
- Danblog is Danland without frontpage image banner and slideshow features, and we also change the global font-family from Arial to Verdana.
The wide banner featured in this release using a beautiful photo of Rodrigo and Marinelli image banner, both released under GPL license.
Before creating a new issue (i.e. support requests), please read the Danland handbook first, and please check the Issues for Danland page whether your problem has been reported or solved.
Danland use:
- jQuery Cycle Plugin by M. Alsup
- jQuery pngFix Plugin by Andreas Eberhard
- jQuery Superfish Plugin by Joel Birch
Drupal 6 version
Danland 6.x already very stable so I do not change it too much and I keep it simple.
What's new:
- Fixing the slideshow's flashing behavior.
- Fixing forum display in IE6 (side effect of using jQuery PngFix). If the problems still persist, just uninstall the jQuery pngFix.
- Improving the node links.
- Styling the forum / table (change it to another color if you do not like it).
- Make Danland xhtml 1.0 and CSS 2.1 validated (again).
- And other small improvements.
Drupal 7 version
In some part of the theme, Danland 7.x is different with Danland 6.x.
Drupal 8 version
The first Danland 8.x official release available for download. The Danblog will released as a separate theme.
Note: Please clearing the cached data under performance settings after installing / upgrading to the latest version.
IMPORTANT
Please always backup your old modified theme files before upgrading to newer version.
Project information
- Minimally maintained
Maintainers monitor issues, but fast responses are not guaranteed.
- Maintenance fixes only
Considered feature-complete by its maintainers.
- 2,728 sites report using this theme
- Created by danpros on , updated
- Stable releases for this project are covered by the security advisory policy.
Look for the shield icon below.
Releases
Drupal 9 support
Pre-release version: 8.x-1.2-beta1 released 1 Jun 2024 at 16:31 UTC
Drupal 10 and 11 support
Development version: 8.x-1.x-dev updated 17 Jun 2024 at 09:24 UTC