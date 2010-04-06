Danland is clean, simple, elegant, and beautiful theme for Drupal 6.x, Drupal 7.x, and Drupal 8.x. This theme includes an image slideshow or photo slideshow feature on standard installation, Danland also include one subtheme without slideshow feature.

Danland demo site (all jQuery plugins disabled).

Danland is very suitable for all types of websites; from corporate site to blog site, and it works perfectly in every browser; tested in IE6/7/8, Opera, Safari, Chrome and Firefox.

Features of Danland 6.x and 7.x:

1, 2 or 3 column layout

Tableless design for SEO

More than 17 collapsible block regions

Superfish drop-down menu (2, 3 or more nested levels) and the shadow is enabled by default

Built-in image slideshow (the frontpage wide image banner)

Built-in IE transparent PNG fix

Custom front page

Wide image banner 950x355px. You can replace with your own photo for custom look

XHTML 1.0 and CSS 2.1 validated

User picture in profile, comments and post

Primary links and secondary links

Supports custom logo and favicon

Support features like site name, slogan, mission.

Custom login and logout

Heading H1 optimization for SEO

Support for local.css

CiviCRM friendly

Complete online documentation

1 sub-theme included

Danblog is Danland without frontpage image banner and slideshow features, and we also change the global font-family from Arial to Verdana.

The wide banner featured in this release using a beautiful photo of Rodrigo and Marinelli image banner, both released under GPL license.

Before creating a new issue (i.e. support requests), please read the Danland handbook first, and please check the Issues for Danland page whether your problem has been reported or solved.

Danland use:

Drupal 6 version

Danland 6.x already very stable so I do not change it too much and I keep it simple.

What's new:

Fixing the slideshow's flashing behavior.

Fixing forum display in IE6 (side effect of using jQuery PngFix). If the problems still persist, just uninstall the jQuery pngFix.

Improving the node links.

Styling the forum / table (change it to another color if you do not like it).

Make Danland xhtml 1.0 and CSS 2.1 validated (again).

And other small improvements.

Drupal 7 version

In some part of the theme, Danland 7.x is different with Danland 6.x.

Drupal 8 version

The first Danland 8.x official release available for download. The Danblog will released as a separate theme.

Note: Please clearing the cached data under performance settings after installing / upgrading to the latest version.

IMPORTANT

Please always backup your old modified theme files before upgrading to newer version.