Awesome Zymphonies Theme
Awesome Zymphonies Theme
Awesome Zymphonies Theme

Awesome Zymphonies Theme is a Drupal 8 Responsive Theme. This theme is fully customizable, Built with Bootstrap 3, It is suitable for any kind of Business Websites. This theme is completely free and contributed by Zymphonies team. Read more

Demo Advanced Themes

Features

  • Drupal responsive 8 theme
  • Build with Twig theme engine
  • Clean and Business design
  • Page sidebar left/right/full width
  • Bootstrap custom Slider with Title and Description.
  • One, Two and Three column Layout pages.
  • Multi-level Responsive Drupal 8 menus.
  • Bootstrap 3 framework and Font awesome icons.
  • Option to edit copyright content from theme settings page.
  • Option to show/hide Zymphonies credit link, We recommend to display our credit link in your website.
  • Social media links (Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, LinkedIn and Pinterest).
  • Option to add required social media links and hide entire social media links.
  • And much more

Zymphonies theme slider/banner configuration

Drupal 8 Nivo Slider/Banner Installation

Most installed Zymphonies theme

Contact Zymphonies

Have Queries? Click here to contact Zymphonies

  • Free theme customization & additional features
  • Drupal custom theme development
  • Drupal website design & development
  • Drupal website migration

Sponsored by Zymphonies

Zymphonies

Supporting organizations: 
Zymphonies
Drupal Design & Development

Project information

  • caution Minimally maintained
    Maintainers monitor issues, but fast responses are not guaranteed.
  • caution Maintenance fixes only
    Considered feature-complete by its maintainers.
  • chart icon260 sites report using this theme
  • Created by zymphonies-dev on , updated
  • shieldStable releases for this project are covered by the security advisory policy.
    Look for the shield icon below.

Releases

4.0.1 Stable release covered by the Drupal Security Team released 4 July 2025
Works with Drupal: ^8 || ^9 || ^10 || ^11

Drupal 11 release

Install:
3.0.1 Stable release covered by the Drupal Security Team released 10 January 2024
Works with Drupal: ^8 || ^9 || ^10

Drupal 10 release

Install:
2.0.3 Stable release covered by the Drupal Security Team released 20 November 2020
Works with Drupal: ^8 || ^9
Install:

Using Composer to manage Drupal site dependencies