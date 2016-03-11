Awesome Zymphonies Theme is a Drupal 8 Responsive Theme. This theme is fully customizable, Built with Bootstrap 3, It is suitable for any kind of Business Websites. This theme is completely free and contributed by Zymphonies team. Read more
Features
- Drupal responsive 8 theme
- Build with Twig theme engine
- Clean and Business design
- Page sidebar left/right/full width
- Bootstrap custom Slider with Title and Description.
- One, Two and Three column Layout pages.
- Multi-level Responsive Drupal 8 menus.
- Bootstrap 3 framework and Font awesome icons.
- Option to edit copyright content from theme settings page.
- Option to show/hide Zymphonies credit link, We recommend to display our credit link in your website.
- Social media links (Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, LinkedIn and Pinterest).
- Option to add required social media links and hide entire social media links.
- And much more
Zymphonies theme slider/banner configuration
Drupal 8 Nivo Slider/Banner Installation
Most installed Zymphonies theme
- Drupal 8
- Drupal 7
Contact Zymphonies
Have Queries? Click here to contact Zymphonies
- Free theme customization & additional features
- Drupal custom theme development
- Drupal website design & development
- Drupal website migration
Sponsored by Zymphonies
Supporting organizations:
Project information
- Minimally maintained
Maintainers monitor issues, but fast responses are not guaranteed.
- Maintenance fixes only
Considered feature-complete by its maintainers.
- 260 sites report using this theme
- Created by zymphonies-dev on , updated
- Stable releases for this project are covered by the security advisory policy.
Look for the shield icon below.