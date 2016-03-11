Awesome Zymphonies Theme is a Drupal 8 Responsive Theme. This theme is fully customizable, Built with Bootstrap 3, It is suitable for any kind of Business Websites. This theme is completely free and contributed by Zymphonies team. Read more

Demo Advanced Themes

Features

Drupal responsive 8 theme

Build with Twig theme engine

Clean and Business design

Page sidebar left/right/full width

Bootstrap custom Slider with Title and Description.

One, Two and Three column Layout pages.

Multi-level Responsive Drupal 8 menus.

Bootstrap 3 framework and Font awesome icons.

Option to edit copyright content from theme settings page.

Option to show/hide Zymphonies credit link, We recommend to display our credit link in your website.

Social media links (Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, LinkedIn and Pinterest).

Option to add required social media links and hide entire social media links.

And much more

Zymphonies theme slider/banner configuration

Drupal 8 Nivo Slider/Banner Installation

Most installed Zymphonies theme

Have Queries? Click here to contact Zymphonies

Free theme customization & additional features

Drupal custom theme development

Drupal website design & development

Drupal website migration

Sponsored by Zymphonies