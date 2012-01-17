By jonh on
I am trying to write a database query similar to the example at the top of this page:
http://api.drupal.org/api/drupal/includes--database--database.inc/group/...
But I want the lists of nodes to by hyperlinks. I am having trouble finding where the URL is stored.
Thanks for your help
Jon
Comments
I would recommend using views
I would recommend using views for the query.
As for the url, if you have the nid and title you can use something like
Great, thanks! But what if
Great, thanks! But what if the node has a URL alias? If an alias is specified, I would rather use that, so that if someone emails the link it is more readable.
The l() function will
The l() function will generate the correct link if there is an alias.
Drupal link is generated from
Drupal link is generated from NID. Check every node table with database tools.
ꦱꦠꦽꦶꦪ
url_alias
The URL is stored in the url_alias table. You can look it up using node/{nid} in the source column.
I used this to get all the "Article" urls.
Jeff Mattson