By jonh on

I am trying to write a database query similar to the example at the top of this page:
http://api.drupal.org/api/drupal/includes--database--database.inc/group/...

But I want the lists of nodes to by hyperlinks. I am having trouble finding where the URL is stored.

Thanks for your help
Jon

Categories: Drupal 7.x

Comments

nevets’s picture

nevets commented

I would recommend using views for the query.

As for the url, if you have the nid and title you can use something like

print l($node->title, 'node/' . $node->nid);
jonh’s picture

jonh commented

Great, thanks! But what if the node has a URL alias? If an alias is specified, I would rather use that, so that if someone emails the link it is more readable.

nevets’s picture

nevets commented

The l() function will generate the correct link if there is an alias.

bawoor’s picture

bawoor commented

Drupal link is generated from NID. Check every node table with database tools.

ꦱꦠꦽꦶꦪ

jeffreysmattson’s picture

jeffreysmattson
Primary language English
commented

The URL is stored in the url_alias table. You can look it up using node/{nid} in the source column.

select url_alias.alias from url_alias inner JOIN node on url_alias.source=concat("node/",node.nid) AND node.type="article";

I used this to get all the "Article" urls.

Jeff Mattson