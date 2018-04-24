By marcdrupal on
I've been following this forum for a while and I guess now is the time for me to make a post.
I'm about to set up my first drupal website. (Just to try it - I'm familiar with other CMS like Joomla and WP but never used drupal).
I want to know the basics in setting up af website using Drupal
Therefore, I'm thinking: What "direction" would be the best?
- To buy a "premium" Drupal theme?
- Or to "start from scratch"?
What would you guys recommend? I wanna learn how to set up websites using Drupal. And should I go with Drupal 7 or 8 ?
Comments
The themes I have been
The themes I have been looking at are these ones: https://www.templatemonster.com/drupal-8-themes/
But I have heard that they are not coded really well. Do you think this will really affect the website?
=-=
If the themes are poorly coded then they can indeed have an adverse impact on the website itself.
My personal preference is to use a base theme found here on drupal.org, there are many. Generate a subtheme from the base theme to protect your customizations when an update to the base theme is released.
If I can chime in with my two
If I can chime in with my two cents as I also was a "want to try Drupal" person.
1 - Drupal isn't easy to learn and, from what I understand, there is a BIG difference between D7 and D8. I started with D8.
2 - I was very comfortable creating themes in Wordpress. Drupal is a very different animal. Depending on your comfort level once you pick a version and start leaning - you should be able to answer that question yourself.
3 - Because I had a soft deadline to both learn Drupal and build a site - I realized my best route was to LEARN drupal, and then BUY a template. (OS Training has a great set of video tutorials)
4 - Having said that- I read theme developer reviews carefully then picked a Gavias Theme. Considering the level of support I received, and that I was a beginner - I can tell you Gavias was a HUGE help. Prompt replies (overnight considering the locale difference), always friendly. I am sure there are probably others (Jeff Burnz) who are just as good, but Gavias was a big help to me. Highly recommend.
Hope this helps.
Thanks
I get it now.. This is informative.
Thanks.
Sunkissed
sunkissedsoulvirtualassistance.wordpress.com
Thank you for your detailed
Thank you for your detailed replies. Appreciate that!
I will have a look at the Gavias theme.