I've been following this forum for a while and I guess now is the time for me to make a post.

I'm about to set up my first drupal website. (Just to try it - I'm familiar with other CMS like Joomla and WP but never used drupal).

I want to know the basics in setting up af website using Drupal

Therefore, I'm thinking: What "direction" would be the best?

To buy a "premium" Drupal theme?

Or to "start from scratch"?

What would you guys recommend? I wanna learn how to set up websites using Drupal. And should I go with Drupal 7 or 8 ?